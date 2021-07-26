Georgia board picks 6 companies to sell medical marijuana

ATLANTA — A Georgia board tasked with overseeing the state’s efforts to get patients access to medical marijuana has approved the six companies that will sell the drug.

The vote happened Saturday, marking a major step to finally getting patients legal access to the medication.

Sixty-nine companies had applied for licenses.

Specifically the six that won will be able to sell medical marijuana oil that contains no more than 5% of the THC compound that is found in marijuana and which makes users high.

After the contracts are signed, companies will have one year to begin operations.

“It’s a great day for Georgians who need access to low-THC oil, and their families who have advocated a quality of life for their loved ones,” said Dr. Christopher Edwards, chair of the commission.

Two years ago, the Georgia General Assembly passed House Bill 324, “Georgia’s Hope Act,” which allows patients to access medical cannabis oil with no more than 5% THC.

The legislation allows the commission to issue up to six licenses to private companies to grow cannabis under close supervision of the state.

Two licensees will allocate up to 100,000 square feet of growing space, while four licensees will be limited to no more than 50,000 square feet of growing space.

”Because of the dedication and hard work of the commission, we have been able to stay focused on getting the work done while always keeping patients’ needs as a top priority. This is a big step in the right direction, and the announcement of the six companies is an indication that help is on the way for Georgians,” said Danielle Benson, vice-chair of the commission.

