Fort Gordon virtual event joins the list of local job fairs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, some big hiring fairs are planned in the next few days.

Fort Gordon

Employers will be targeting jobseekers who have security clearances during a virtual hiring fair Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organized by Transition Careers LLC, the focus of the job fair will be hot job opportunities at Fort Gordon, in Augusta and nationwide.

Active-duty, reserve, National Guard, military retirees and civilians with experience in defense, engineering, information technology, cyber and intelligence are encouraged to register and participate.

Active or current (used within 24 months) security clearance issued by the U.S. federal government is required for job seekers to participate.

Job seekers must pre-register and submit their resume. In addition to jobs at Fort Gordon, there will be jobs available nationwide as well, according to Jason Semerakis, founder and CEO of Transition Careers LLC, who is responsible for coordinating the event.

“So even if they are interested in relocating or maybe entertaining jobs elsewhere, they’ll be able to find out about that, as well,” he said.

To participate, jobseekers need to go to www.transitioncareers.com/JSR to RSVP and upload their resumes. Semerakis said even if you can’t attend during the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. time slot, those interested should still register and upload their resume anyway.

During the virtual event on Aug. 4, interviewees will be able to chat with local and national employers, network and participate in online interviews conducted by hiring managers and recruiters via chat and video.

Semerakis also had a few tips for preparing for the upcoming job fair and emphasized that a virtual hiring fair is no different from an in-person event and both should be taken just as seriously:

Prepare your self-introduction and your answers to common interview questions like those based on your work history, experience, etc. and write them in a Word document so you can just copy and paste them into the chat box during the event.

Know your resume. Semerakis suggested reading through your resume before the event because employers prefer to hire someone who comes prepared.

Be ready with your own questions. He said thoughtful questions should be about the company culture and climate, their hiring process, and professional and staff development.

Initiate chats with employers during the event. When you do, he added to keep your questions and answer short and give the recruiter a minute to review your resume.

Maximize your effort by waiting in as many chat lines as possible and while you wait check out the content the employer has provided in their booth.

Participate from a distraction-free area because you will want to focus your energy on getting it right and landing the next great job.

Look professional even though it is virtual because employers can request a video chat.

Take notes and follow up after the event.

For more information, jobseekers are invited to email questions to jobseeker@transitioncareers.com and employers are asked to email employer@transitioncareers.com.

Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

The Aiken County School District will hold a custodial hiring event this week.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at Aiken High School, 449 Rutland Drive in Aiken.

It will include representatives from Midland Valley High School, Aiken High School, Head Star and Oakwood-Windsor Elementary School.

The district offers paid time off, health and dental insurance, retirement plans and a set schedule.

You can apply online at https://www.acpsd.net to confirm an interview, but walk-ins will be welcome.

For more information, contact Patrick Ott at 803-641-2425, Ext. 12300.

SPCA ALLBRECHT CENTER

There are several full-time open positions at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, which will host a job fair Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event will take place at the center, 199 Willow Run Road, in the Marr Education & Training Center next to the adoption center.

Positions available include:

Pet care specialist

Veterinary techs or assistants

Maintenance associate

Thrift store stock room associates

See job descriptions at LetLoveLive.org/join-our-team to ensure you meet qualification requirements.

Full-time benefits include a healthcare reimbursement plan, paid holidays, paid time off, vet care and thrift store discounts, education and training opportunities, and paid license fees for professional positions requiring licensure.

Jefferson County

The Wadley Police Department will host a job fair with several employers from across the region from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 3 at 50 Academy St. in Wadley.

Be sure to bring your resume, organizers said.

The employers represented will include Battle Lumber, the Waynesboro Police Department, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson State Prison, Washington State Prison, One Stop Career Center, Thomson Police Department, Thomson Water Department, Popeyes in Louisville, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Coastal Processing, the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, Priority Care, Motion Metal Works, Gold Cross, Jefferson County 911, O’Reilly’s, Georgia State Patrol, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the Jefferson County Corrections Institute, Nightingale Home Health, and The Orchard candy shop in Wrens.

Columbia County

Columbia County is holding a job fair for a variety of skilled-trade and professional positions on July 27 from 4-7 p.m. at Patriots Park Gym, located at 5445 Columbia Road in Grovetown.

Representatives of the animal services, engineering services, fire rescue, fleet services, human resources, leisure services, library services, public transit, recreation, road construction, stormwater operations and compliance, technology services, traffic engineering and water utility departments along with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will be on site.

They’ll be able to provide interested candidates an overview of available positions and answer questions.

Columbia County offers a new starting base pay of $15 an hour, 11 paid holidays, a retirement plan, and employee medical clinic, education tuition reimbursement, free life insurance, onsite training, a wellness program and an employee fitness center.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online. An application and complete list of job descriptions can be found online at https://www.columbiacountyga.gov/county/jobs.

Richmond County

SITEL HIRING WEEK

Sitel Group, a customer experience company with a location in Augusta, plans to hire more than 500 associates during its National Hiring Week event to support new business and client growth in North America.

The virtual hiring event kicks off Aug. 9, from noon to 6 p.m. local time, and lasts through Aug. 13.

“Despite the unexpected challenges that have occurred over the last year, we have not changed our commitment at Sitel Group to lead our associates toward long-term career paths with opportunities to grow,” said Michael Lackaye, Sitel director of talent acquisition.

Applicants interested in a career at Sitel Group are encouraged to register for its National Virtual Job Fair at https://sitelnationalhiringday.easyvirtualfair.com. To learn more about the #SitelLife, follow Facebook/Sitel.USA for updates during National Hiring Week.

AUGUSTA CITYWIDE JOB FAIR

The city of Augusta will host its first citywide job fair from 1-6 p.m. July 30 at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1833 Broad St.

More than 60 employers are expected to be represented, including Augusta Technical College, Augusta-Richmond County, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Richmond County Board of Education.

Opportunities will include full- and part-time employment and internships.

The event is open to the public, and real-time employment updates from the event will be posted on the Augusta-Richmond County’s LinkedIn page and the Augusta-Richmond County Human Resources Department’s Facebook page.

Also in the news ...

With the continued demand for labor in Augusta and across the country, hiring incentives have more than doubled. Local business owners like Angela Swarts of Spherion Staffing Augusta have launched a two-month incentive program to help businesses fill jobs. Through Sept. 13, the company will be giving away more than 150 prizes to Spherion employees active on assignment. The prizes range from MacBook Air Laptops to Apple watches, flat-screen TVs and a new Ford Mustang. Individuals working for Spherion will earn an entry into the sweepstakes for each week they work during the two-month period. “The sweepstakes provide a positive step forward for the Augusta community, and we aim to continue driving the post-pandemic economy,” said Swarts.

Hire Me SC — the workforce development campaign to change the culture of disability employment in South Carolina led by Able South Carolina and the South Carolina Disability Employment Coalition — has launched new resources for family members of young adults with a disability seeking employment. You can check out the new family web page here: https://www.hiremesc.org/families . The new Hire Me SC family resources aim to educate, inspire and connect families to help grow confidence in navigating the job search process and build strong advocates who empower their loved ones to find their dream job.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety posted on Twitter that dispatcher positions are open statewide. You can email a recruiter at recruiting@gsp.net.

