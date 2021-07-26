Farmers market coming to transit center this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Growing Augusta an Arts, Agriculture and Agency nonprofit based in Augusta, will host a farmers market Thursday.

The farmers market will be from 4-6:30 p.m. at Augusta Transit’s Broad Street Transfer Center, 1546 Broad St.

It will have fresh fruits, veggies, some fermented foods, meal-prepped vegetables and a few canned items for sale.

Cash, credit and debit cards will be accepted.

The farmers market is open to everyone, even if you don’t use Augusta Transit.

Limited parking is available at the transfer station.

