Advertisement

DeChambeau, Rahm out of Olympics after positive COVID tests

Jon Rahm watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the Memorial golf...
Jon Rahm watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the Memorial golf tournament, Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are known for their towering drives but they won’t make it to the tee box at the Olympics. The last two U.S. Open champions became the best-known athletes to drop out of the Tokyo Games after testing positive for COVID-19.

DeChambeau’s positive came before he left the United States for Tokyo.

The musclebound American famous for his game-changing swing speed will replaced by Patrick Reed. Rahm was flagged for COVID-19 for the second time in two months.

He had a six-shot lead at the Memorial in early June when he was forced to withdraw because of a positive test.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Kibosh
87 locals charged in biggest gang bust in state history
Police lights.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating two early morning homicides
There are new developments in two of the deadly shootings in Aiken County this week. Today we...
Neighbors react after 2 brothers killed in separate Aiken County shootings
SCHP
Head-on crash kills 93-year-old Aiken County man
Operation Kibosh
Dozens captured here in Georgia’s biggest gang bust ever

Latest News

Cameron Champ fends off heat to win 3M Open by 2 strokes
Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola delivers a pitch during the third inning of the first...
Nola’s gem lifts Phillies over Braves 2-1
Deshaun Watson poses after scoring a touchdown in the Texans wild card game against Buffalo...
Watson plans to report to Houston Texans camp
This photo shows the United States' Jayson Tatum (10) and France's Rudy Gobert (27) during a...
US loses to France 83-76, 25-game Olympic win streak ends
Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee, right, and Lee Kiefer of the United States...
Kiefer earns 3rd American fencing gold ever with foil win