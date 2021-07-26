Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures this morning will fall in the low 70s, then we’ll be back to the mid 90s this afternoon with the slight chance for a few scattered showers and storms. The chances for rain will pick back up again Tuesday and Tuesday evening as a surface trough moves into the region.

Invest 90-L now has some chance at influencing our weather through the day on Tuesday. It has a 30% chance at becoming our next named storm and could become a tropical depression tonight or through the day tomorrow. Models have come into better agreement on the track of this storm, with the general trend focusing on northern portions of Florida or southern Georgia.

Spaghetti Plots show possible paths of Invest 90-L (WRDW)

Even if the storm take that more northerly track the overall impacts for us should be minimal with scattered thunderstorms of which some could drop 0.5″ - 1″ of rainfall. The weather prediction center has a marginal risk for flash flooding for all of the CSRA Tuesday so still something to watch over the next few days.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. (WRDW)

Once that system moves through the region we’ll see the return of summer temperatures with highs in the upper 90s to 100° possible and heat index values above 100°. Thursday and Friday will definitely be days where you want to drink plenty of water and find some shade if you’re gonna be outside. Rain chances will stay low both Thursday and Friday but look to increase by next weekend, keep it here for the latest.

