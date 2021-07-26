Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain looks to be isolated across the CSRA for the rest of the day into tonight. Temperatures will be staying muggy tonight into early Tuesday. Patchy dense fog will be possible late tonight into early Tuesday. Winds will be light out of the east-southeast.

Invest 90-L will be moving inland tonight and leave a surface trough over Georgia Tuesday bringing scattered storm chances to the CSRA. The weather prediction center has a marginal risk for flash flooding for all of the CSRA Tuesday. Flooding issues should be confined to mainly poor drainage and low lying areas that get under downpours. Highs will be in the mid to low 90s with feel like temperatures between 100-105. Winds will be variable during the day generally less than 10 mph.

Storms chances look more isolated by Wednesday, mainly in afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be staying hot and it will be humid. Highs will be reaching the mid to low 90s with feel like temperatures between 100-105. Winds will be variable between 5-10 mph.

Thursday and Friday are looking very hot and mostly dry. Highs will be reaching the upper 90s and feel like temperatures will be between 100-105.

Afternoon storms get back in the forecast by Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be reaching the mid to low 90s with plenty of humidity.

