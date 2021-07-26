Advertisement

Crews continue to make progress in clearing shipwreck off Ga. coast

The VB-10000 cycles the cutting apparatus on Thursday during cutting operations to separate...
The VB-10000 cycles the cutting apparatus on Thursday during cutting operations to separate Section Six from the remainder of the Golden Ray wreck. St. Simons Sound Incident response photo.(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga - The demolition and removal of an overturned cargo ship along the Georgia coast is inching closer to completion.

Crews have begun cutting through steel to remove a sixth chunk of the Golden Ray and take it away on a barge to a facility in nearby Brunswick.

Roughly two-thirds of the ship has already been removed since demolition began in November.

The cut that started Thursday will be the second to last one on the project.

Aerial observers survey the Golden Ray wreck site for any environmental impacts on Thursday....
Aerial observers survey the Golden Ray wreck site for any environmental impacts on Thursday. St. Simons Sound Incident response photo.(WRDW)

Three sections of the wreck remain inside an environmental protection barrier that surrounds the wreck of the Golden Ray, which capsized with more than 4,200 automobiles on Sept. 8, 2019.

Survey teams assessed 125 miles of shoreline on foot and by vessel last week.

They continue to recover debris along shorelines and from marsh areas in the vicinity of the wreck site. All debris is sorted, catalogued and disposed of according to the response debris plan.

Responders last week also observed and mitigated very light oil sheens occasionally in the vicinity of the wreck site. Survey teams recovered a few oil globules during routine shoreline surveys.

