Clerk gets shoplifters to return sandwich and drink, but they steal his cellphone

If you recognize these two men, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.
If you recognize these two men, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a couple of suspects in a robbery at a local Circle K.

It happened around 1:25 a.m. July 21 at 3947 Harper Franklin Ave., according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The clerk said two unknown males entered the store and he began to assist them at the chili machine before leaving them and helping another customer.

The two males had gotten a slush and a sandwich and walked out of the store without paying for them, according to deputies.

The employee followed them outside and asked them to return the items. The males came back and returned the items. However, when the employee began recording a cellphone video of them and their vehicle, they began attacking him and took his phone, according to deputies.

They fled in a silver pickup truck.

The employee was transported to Doctors Hospital.

Authorities released a surveillance image of the males, who are wanted on suspicion of robbery by force and shoplifting, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Ken Rogers or any violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Authorities say the Circle K thieves fled in this truck.
Authorities say the Circle K thieves fled in this truck.

