Cameron Champ fends off heat to win 3M Open by 2 strokes

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Cameron Champ fended off dehydration and crisply putted his way to a 5-under 66 on Sunday, winning the 3M Open by two strokes for his third career victory.

The 26-year-old Champ had five birdies in a bogey-free round to finish at 15-under 269.

Louis Oosthuizen, Jhonattan Vegas and Charl Schwartzel tied for second. Champ entered the week in 142nd place in the FedEx Cup standings, getting a big bump with three events to go before the playoffs.

Oosthuizen shot 66, too, in a much stronger finish than the previous weekend at the British Open, where his 54-hole lead turned into a tie for third after a fourth-round 71. Schwartzel, his fellow South African, posted a 68 to match Vegas in the final round.

