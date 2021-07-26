Call of the wild: Fox steals a cellphone in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fox trotted away with a North Augusta resident’s cellphone over the weekend.

It happened Sunday on Arrow Wood Drive in the Hammond Hill neighborhood, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

It apparently happened when the cellphone owner set it down outside, authorities said.

After the fox got the phone, it took off when a dog scared it, officers said.

The city’s animal control officers were notified, as was the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, which tracks instances of possibly rabid animals.

It may sound unusual, but foxes are known to steal objects out of people’s backyards. They reportedly love balls, as well as leather objects like gloves and shoes.

