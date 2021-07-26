Advertisement

Call of the wild: Fox steals a cellphone in North Augusta

Red fox
Red fox
By Steve Byerly
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fox trotted away with a North Augusta resident’s cellphone over the weekend.

It happened Sunday on Arrow Wood Drive in the Hammond Hill neighborhood, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

It apparently happened when the cellphone owner set it down outside, authorities said.

After the fox got the phone, it took off when a dog scared it, officers said.

The city’s animal control officers were notified, as was the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, which tracks instances of possibly rabid animals.

It may sound unusual, but foxes are known to steal objects out of people’s backyards. They reportedly love balls, as well as leather objects like gloves and shoes.

MORE | 25 people, 6 dogs exposed to local puppy with rabies

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Kibosh
87 locals charged in biggest gang bust in state history
Police lights.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating two weekend killings
Operation Kibosh
Dozens captured here in Georgia’s biggest gang bust ever
steven mace
Columbia County deputies locate missing 15-year-old boy
There are new developments in two of the deadly shootings in Aiken County this week. Today we...
Neighbors react after 2 brothers killed in separate Aiken County shootings

Latest News

From left: Deatoryin Ottley and Joel Van Buren Ferguson,
2 suspects arrested in weekend Augusta murders
Finding new ways to stay in shape during the pandemic
Karate center helping community find new ways to stay in shape during the pandemic
Finding new ways to stay in shape during the pandemic
Finding new ways to stay in shape during the pandemic
Fist bump
Aiken County School District joins list of upcoming job fairs