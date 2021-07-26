Advertisement

Aussie Terminator takes out Ledecky in 1st Olympics matchup

Katie Ledecky participates in the women's 1500 freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim...
Katie Ledecky participates in the women's 1500 freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(AP) - The Terminator knocked off Katie Ledecky at the Tokyo Olympics. Australia’s Ariarne Titmus chased down Ledecky to win one of the most anticipated races of the Summer Games, capturing the gold medal with the second-fastest time in history.

Titmus trailed by nearly a full body-length at the halfway mark of the eight-lap race. But she turned on the speed to touch in 3 minutes, 56.69 seconds.

Ledecky was the defending Olympic champion and world-record holder. She settled for the silver this time in 3:57.36 -- the fourth-fastest time ever recorded. No one else was even close.

