Riders can experience another electric bus this week in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Transit riders this week will get to preview another of four electric buses being showcased as the agency looks to go green with its transit system.

As it works to build a an application for a competitive grant to integrate electric buses into the city’s transit system, Augusta is having four leading electric bus manufacturers showcase their vehicles this year.

This week, riders can see a bus made by BYD, a manufacturer of electric buses based in Los Angeles.

The company will demonstrate its 30-foot electric bus in Augusta from Monday through Thursday this week, with people being able to ride on it starting Tuesday.

THE SCHEDULE TUESDAY: #1 Blue Line/Walton Way •Departs Broad Street Transfer Center: 6:30 a.m.; 7:50 a.m.; 9:10 a.m.; 10:30 a.m.; 11:50 a.m.; 1:10 p.m. • Departs Damascus Road at Jaguar Way: 7:10 a.m.; 8:30 a.m.; 9:50 a.m.; 11:10 a.m.; 12:30 p.m.; 1:50 p.m. WEDNESDAY: #6 Brown Line/Gordon Highway • Departs Broad Street Transfer Center: 6:30 a.m.; 7:50 a.m.; 9:10 a.m.; 10:30 a.m.; 11:50 a.m.; • Departs Gordon Highway Transfer Point: 7:15 a.m.; 8:35 a.m.; 9:55 a.m.; 11:15 a.m.; 12:35 p.m.; THURSDAY: #9 Red Line/Lumpkin Road • Departs Gordon Highway Transfer Point: 11 a.m.; 12:10 p.m.; 1:20 p.m.; 2:30 p.m.; 3:40 p.m.; 4:50 p.m.; 6 p.m. • Departs KJs/South Augusta Tag Office: 11:30 a.m.; 12:40 p.m.; 1:50 p.m.; 3 p.m.; 4:10 p.m.; 5:20 p.m.; 6:30 p.m.

The visit by the bus follows a similar one in June, when rider got to experience the Excelsior CHARGE electric bus.

Mayor Hardie Davis said at the time that the conversation to move Augusta to zero-emission vehicles has been talked about for years, and now city officials are working to get a federal grant to start the go green process throughout the transit system.

“You’ve got more room in these, lower cost of maintenance, but it’s also more accessible. We’re going to collect data that allows us to understand how to move these across our route lines in the city of Augusta,” Davis said.

The deputy director of Augusta Transit says going electric means fuel and maintenance bills will go down.

Dr. Oliver Page says he hopes the previews of the electric buses will makes people that have never ridden Augusta Transit before to try it out.

“You may have a car, but when you see this new energy-efficient bus and you may choose to ride it, that’s what we want,” said Dr. Oliver Page, deputy director of Augusta Transit. “You may not have a car, but yet you want to ride a bus that is reliable and up to date.”

Davis says this is part of a larger plan to go green.

“By the year 2030, we’re talking about 10, 15, or even 20 percent of non-emergency vehicles will be zero-emission by that time, so this is just another step in that direction,” said Davis.

Over the next decade, the city will add 10 electric vehicles and five hybrid ones along with 10 charging stations across the city. Davis says he hopes they will receive the grant they need to provide electric busses.

“I fully expect us to not only be successful with the grant, but to begin moving towards this from a vehicle standpoint in the city of Augusta,” said Davis.

And the city is going to rely heavily on you for feedback.

To find a bus route near you, bus schedules and which bus gets you to your destination call 706- 821-1719 between 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday–Saturday. For more information, visit Augusta Transit Routes.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.