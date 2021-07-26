Advertisement

Atlanta abruptly closes its outdoor public swimming pools

The new facility will be at Jefferson Elementary (Source: Pixabay)
The new facility will be at Jefferson Elementary (Source: Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta officials abruptly closed the city’s outdoor public swimming pools for reasons that haven’t been explained.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the city’s parks and recreation department on Sunday announced that all pools will be closed until further notice.

The only reason given was that city officials would be doing an “operational assessment.”

The statement said that outdoor pools managed by the city would be closed, but indoor aquatics centers and splashpads are unaffected.

The announcement came one day after police said a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed after an argument at one of the pools.

The city did not mention the shooting in announcing that the pools would be closed.

MORE | 2 suspects arrested in weekend Augusta murders

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Kibosh
87 locals charged in biggest gang bust in state history
Police lights.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating two weekend killings
Operation Kibosh
Dozens captured here in Georgia’s biggest gang bust ever
steven mace
Columbia County deputies locate missing 15-year-old boy
A crash was reported.
Two killed in Orangeburg County single-vehicle crash

Latest News

South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 person seriously injured in crash east of Beech Island
A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
In virtual gathering, former mayors to reflect on Augusta’s past, future
School supplies
How to pick up free school supplies in the days ahead
Red fox
Call of the wild: Fox steals a cellphone in North Augusta