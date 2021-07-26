Atlanta abruptly closes its outdoor public swimming pools

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta officials abruptly closed the city’s outdoor public swimming pools for reasons that haven’t been explained.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the city’s parks and recreation department on Sunday announced that all pools will be closed until further notice.

The only reason given was that city officials would be doing an “operational assessment.”

The statement said that outdoor pools managed by the city would be closed, but indoor aquatics centers and splashpads are unaffected.

The announcement came one day after police said a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed after an argument at one of the pools.

The city did not mention the shooting in announcing that the pools would be closed.

