Appointed panel to determine if Sias will continue to serve as Augusta commissioner

Three days after his indictment and 23 months after the FBI showed up at his home Sammie...
Three days after his indictment and 23 months after the FBI showed up at his home Sammie Sias��� indictment is now in the hands of Governor Kemp. We confirmed the state attorney general has handed that indictment to the governor. That starts a chain of events to decide whether or not he could be suspended from office.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed a panel to determine if Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias will continue to serve after being indicted in a federal investigation earlier this month.

On July 6, Sias -who serves as District 4 commissioner on the Augusta Commission- was named in a two-count federal indictment stemming from an ongoing investigation into the Jamestown Community Center. Those indictments charge him with destroying records in a federal investigation and lying to federal investigators researching the case.

Today, an executive order by the governor names a three-person panel to review if Sias should be suspended. The panel consists of Attorney General Christopher Carr, Jefferson County Commissioner Johnny Davis and Georgetown-Quitman County Commissioner Carvel Lewis.

The panel will have 14 days to make a recommendation to Kemp.

Sias, 66, of Hephzibah could face a maximum statutory penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison, along with substantial financial penalties and up to five years of supervised release following completion of any prison term.

On Aug. 8, 2019, the GBI and FBI executed a search warrant at Sias’ home. The search came just days after commission voted in favor to ask for the GBI to investigate allegations of misconduct against Sias.

Sias was accused by a former employee of sexual misconduct, pocketing $10,000 of SPLOST funds, and mistreating children at the Jamestown Community Center -- a center he’s been long criticized for managing while he’s a commissioner

The commissioner has maintained his innocence against those allegations, previously stating they existed to attack his character and “destroy critical resources” used by the community.

MORE | ‘I guarantee you, it’s a fight’: Commissioner Sias holds community breakfast amid federal indictment

As outlined in Count One of USA v. Sias, the indictment alleges that on or about Aug. 5, 2019, Sias “did knowingly alter, destroy, mutilate, conceal, and coverup records, documents and other objects, to wit, digital files belonging to Sandridge Community Association (SCA), which included invoices, spreadsheets, work orders, payments, agendas, minutes, financial reports and other documentation of Jamestown Community Center (Jamestown), Jamestown Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), SCA Board of Directors, SCA Summer Camp, with the intent to impede, obstruct, and influence the investigation and proper administration of a federal criminal grand jury investigation.”

Subsequently, Count Two alleges that on or about Aug. 9, 2019, Sias “did willfully and knowingly make a materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statement and representation in a matter within the jurisdiction of the Department of Justice, an agency of the United States,” when Sias told an FBI special agent that he had provided all electronic and paper files in his possession related to the investigation.

