Aiken County School District joins list of upcoming job fairs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, some big hiring fairs are planned in the next few days.

Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

The Aiken County School District will hold a custodial hiring event this week.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at Aiken High School, 449 Rutland Drive in Aiken.

It will include representatives from Midland Valley High School, Aiken High School, Head Star and Oakwood-Windsor Elementary School.

The district offers paid time off, health and dental insurance, retirement plans and a set schedule.

You can apply online at https://www.acpsd.net to confirm an interview, but walk-ins will be welcome.

For more information, contact Patrick Ott at 803-641-2425, Ext. 12300.

SPCA ALLBRECHT CENTER

There are several full-time open positions at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, which will host a job fair Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event will take place at the center, 199 Willow Run Road, in the Marr Education & Training Center next to the adoption center.

Positions available include:

Pet care specialist

Veterinary techs or assistants

Maintenance associate

Thrift store stock room associates

See job descriptions at LetLoveLive.org/join-our-team to ensure you meet qualification requirements.

Full-time benefits include a healthcare reimbursement plan, paid holidays, paid time off, vet care and thrift store discounts, education and training opportunities, and paid license fees for professional positions requiring licensure.

Jefferson County

The Wadley Police Department will host a job fair with several employers from across the region from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 3 at 50 Academy St. in Wadley.

Be sure to bring your resume, organizers said.

The employers represented will include Battle Lumber, the Waynesboro Police Department, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson State Prison, Washington State Prison, One Stop Career Center, Thomson Police Department, Thomson Water Department, Popeyes in Louisville, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Coastal Processing, the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, Priority Care, Motion Metal Works, Gold Cross, Jefferson County 911, O’Reilly’s, Georgia State Patrol, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the Jefferson County Corrections Institute, Nightingale Home Health, and The Orchard candy shop in Wrens.

Columbia County

Columbia County is holding a job fair for a variety of skilled-trade and professional positions on July 27 from 4-7 p.m. at Patriots Park Gym, located at 5445 Columbia Road in Grovetown.

Representatives of the animal services, engineering services, fire rescue, fleet services, human resources, leisure services, library services, public transit, recreation, road construction, stormwater operations and compliance, technology services, traffic engineering and water utility departments along with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will be on site.

They’ll be able to provide interested candidates an overview of available positions and answer questions.

Columbia County offers a new starting base pay of $15 an hour, 11 paid holidays, a retirement plan, and employee medical clinic, education tuition reimbursement, free life insurance, onsite training, a wellness program and an employee fitness center.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online. An application and complete list of job descriptions can be found online at https://www.columbiacountyga.gov/county/jobs.

Augusta citywide job fair

The city of Augusta will host its first citywide job fair from 1-6 p.m. July 30 at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1833 Broad St.

More than 60 employers are expected to be represented, including Augusta Technical College, Augusta-Richmond County, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Richmond County Board of Education.

Opportunities will include full- and part-time employment and internships.

The event is open to the public, and real-time employment updates from the event will be posted on the Augusta-Richmond County’s LinkedIn page and the Augusta-Richmond County Human Resources Department’s Facebook page.

With the continued demand for labor in Augusta and across the country, hiring incentives have more than doubled. Local business owners like Angela Swarts of Spherion Staffing Augusta have launched a two-month incentive program to help businesses fill jobs. Through Sept. 13, the company will be giving away more than 150 prizes to Spherion employees active on assignment. The prizes range from MacBook Air Laptops to Apple watches, flat-screen TVs and a new Ford Mustang. Individuals working for Spherion will earn an entry into the sweepstakes for each week they work during the two-month period. “The sweepstakes provide a positive step forward for the Augusta community, and we aim to continue driving the post-pandemic economy,” said Swarts.

