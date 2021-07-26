2 suspects arrested in weekend Augusta murders

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two suspects are in jail this morning in connection with the latest local murder cases as violent crime surges across the CSRA after dipping during the height of the pandemic last year.

Richmond County deputies said Monday morning that Deatoryin Ottley, 21, of Augusta, was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Meadowgrove Drive. He’s charged with murder, criminal attempt (armed robbery) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He’s being held in the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Also arrested in an unrelated murder case that happened Sunday morning was Joel Van Buren Ferguson, 58, of Augusta, who was charged with murder and booked into the detention center.

Both were arrested Sunday, according to jail records.

Ottley is accused in the murder of 18-year-old Jaylen Nairne, who was shot just before 12:35 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Meadowgrove Drive. Nairne was dropped off at Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

At the shooting scene, deputies found another wounded 18-year-old, who was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Ferguson was arrested in an unrelated homicide that also happened Sunday morning.

Deputies learned of that slaying after being flagged down at about 4:10 a.m. around the 1700 block of Walton Way. Deputies found an unidentified victim who had been struck at least once with an unknown object. The sheriff’s office says CPR was rendered, but he passed away at 4:32 a.m.

The victim was identified as Dan Bates Sr., 59, of Augusta.

Deadly surge in violence

The CSRA has seen a deadly past few weeks as violent crime surges here and in the rest of the nation after dipping during the height of the pandemic last year.

The increase in violence has led federal officials to vow a crackdown on illegal gun sales, Georgia leaders to promise legislation to address the problem and local law enforcement officials and activists to call for the public to help stop the violence .

It’s been an especially deadly past few days, with the new cases bringing the total to seven homicides or suspicious deaths in the past week, including two brothers who gunned down a day apart in Aiken County.

Here’s a look at local death investigations in the past three weeks:

