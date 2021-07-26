1 person seriously injured in crash east of Beech Island
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews and law enforcement officers rushed to the scene of a major-injury traffic accident Monday afternoon in Aiken County.
The crash was reported sat 12:35 p.m. on Pine Log Road at Williston Road east of Beech Island, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
One person was reportedly trapped for a time and was seriously injured.
Authorities planned to shut down a roadway at the scene.
