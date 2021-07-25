Advertisement

US starts off strong with 3 swim medals, including 1st gold

Chase Kalisz, of the United States, celebrates winning the final of the men's 400-meter...
Chase Kalisz, of the United States, celebrates winning the final of the men's 400-meter individual medley at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(AP) - Chase Kalisz won the first American medal of the Tokyo Games when he captured gold in the men’s 400-meter individual medley. Jay Litherland made it a 1-2 finish for the powerhouse U.S. team.

He rallied on the freestyle leg to take the silver. Brendon Smith of Australia claimed bronze. Kalisz is a protege and former training partner of Olympic great Michael Phelps. Kieran Smith grabbed another medal for the Americans with bronze in the men’s 400 freestyle.

Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui was the surprising winner from lane eight, while Australia’s Jack McLoughlin settled for silver after leading much of the race.

