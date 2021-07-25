AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A surge in violent crime continues across the CSRA and the nation as a whole, claiming two more lives early Sunday in Richmond County.

In the first of the latest local incidents, deputies responded around 12:35 a.m. Sunday to a call in the 3600 block of Meadowbrook Drive. There they say they found an 18-year-old who had been shot at least once. Deputies say he was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by ambulance, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Around the same time, deputies say, another 18-year-old with a gunshot wound had been dropped off at the hospital, where he later passed away. Jaylen Nairne was pronounced dead at 12:47 a.m. Deputies say they believe the two shooting victims were involved in the same incident.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating two early morning homicides (WRDW)

Deputies are still investigating, and looking for the man pictured above. They say he was the driver of the vehicle also pictured, which could possibly be a Nissan Versa. The subject is considered armed and dangerous, and the sheriff’s office says to use caution.

In an unconnected incident, a deputy was flagged down at about 4:10 a.m. around the 1700 block of Walton Way. Deputies found an unidentified victim who had been struck at least once with an unknown object. The sheriff’s office says CPR was rendered, but he passed away at 4:32 a.m..

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is urged to call Sgt. Christopher Langford or any on-duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Deadly surge in violence

The CSRA has seen a deadly past few weeks as violent crime surges here and in the rest of the nation after dipping during the height of the pandemic last year. Here’s a look at local death investigations in the past three weeks:

July 25: An unidentified male victim dies at 4:32 a.m. after being found in the 1700 block of Walton Way. He’d been struck with an unknown object.

July 25: Jaylen Nairne, 18, is pronounced dead at 12:47 a.m. after a shooting in the 3600 block of Meadowbrook Drive in Augusta. Another 18-year-old was injured in the same incident.

July 22: Stashaun Judge, 25, fatally shot around 9:39 p.m. at the North Augusta Gardens Apartments, 310 W. Hugh St. He was the brother of Stacey Judge, who was shot dead the day before at his home in New Ellenton.

July 21: Decaying unidentified body found around 5:30 p.m. on the back porch of a vacant residence at 1638 Broad Street in Augusta. The body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab for an autopsy and identification.

July 21: Stephanie Gordon, 36, of Waynesboro, found shot to death around 2 p.m. at 617 Wallace St. In Waynesboro. Bobby Turner arrested in Florida for questioning.

July 21: Stacey Judge, 28, found shot dead at 641 Moon Shadow St. in New Ellenton. His brother was shot dead a day later at North Augusta Gardens Apartments.

July 20: Johnny Willingham, 33, fatally shot around 12:35 a.m. at a residence in the 1900 block of Telfair Street in Augusta.

July 15: Rebekah M. Clark, 28, fatally shot in a drive-by shooting shortly before 7:15 a.m. at 426 Audubon Circle in the Belvedere/Clearwater area

July 14: Joccoui Jackson, 26, found fatally shot after 11:30 p.m. at 340 Aiken Road in Graniteville.

July 7: Jamar Q. Bush, 22, fatally shot just after 6 p.m. at 826 Dillon Ave. in Aiken.

July 5: Shakeira Waymyers, 28, fatally shot when someone drove up next to her vehicle and fired into it in the early morning on Sato Avenue in Denmark, S.C.

July 3: Jamichael Kirkland, 30, killed and three people injured in a shooting at Bird’s Sports Bar & Lounge, 229 S. Main St. in Swainsboro. Dallas Clark, 29, of Twin City, is arrested.

