Positive COVID test knocks DeChambeau out of Olympics

(AP) - Bryson DeChambeau has tested positive for COVID-19 before leaving the United States for the Olympics and will miss the Tokyo Games. He’ll be replaced by Patrick Reed.

DeChambeau won last year’s U.S. Open champion and has become the highest-profile athlete to test positive for the virus.

He says he is ``deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA.’' Reed was scheduled to undergo testing Sunday and Monday to clear himself to compete in Tokyo. The first round at the Kasumigaseki Country Club is set for Thursday.

Reed is now a the only two-time Olympian in the sport.

