Advertisement

Positive COVID test knocks DeChambeau out of Olympics

United States' Bryson DeChambeau gestures as his ball goes left from the tee after his drive...
United States' Bryson DeChambeau gestures as his ball goes left from the tee after his drive from the 9th during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Saturday, July 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Bryson DeChambeau has tested positive for COVID-19 before leaving the United States for the Olympics and will miss the Tokyo Games. He’ll be replaced by Patrick Reed.

DeChambeau won last year’s U.S. Open champion and has become the highest-profile athlete to test positive for the virus.

He says he is ``deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA.’' Reed was scheduled to undergo testing Sunday and Monday to clear himself to compete in Tokyo. The first round at the Kasumigaseki Country Club is set for Thursday.

Reed is now a the only two-time Olympian in the sport.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Kibosh
87 locals charged in biggest gang bust in state history
Shooting at North Augusta Gardens Apartments
2 brothers killed in Aiken County just a day apart
Operation Kibosh
Dozens captured here in Georgia’s biggest gang bust ever
(Source: WAFB)
Inmate dies in Aiken County jail; SLED and coroner investigating
magnifying glass
‘Suspicious death’: Decaying body found on Augusta porch

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) connects on a solo-home run in the sixth inning of a...
Five homers help Braves power past Phillies, 15-3
Chase Kalisz, of the United States, celebrates winning the final of the men's 400-meter...
US starts off strong with 3 swim medals, including 1st gold
Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
China’s Yang takes first gold at uneasy Tokyo Olympics
The Olympic cauldron gets lit at Yume no Ohashi bridge after the opening ceremony at the 2020...
US men get off to fast start in volleyball