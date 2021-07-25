Advertisement

Positive COVID test knocks golfer Bryson DeChambeau out of Olympics

United States' Bryson DeChambeau gestures as his ball goes left from the tee after his drive...
United States' Bryson DeChambeau gestures as his ball goes left from the tee after his drive from the 9th during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Saturday, July 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT
KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for COVID-19 before leaving the United States for the Olympics and will miss the Tokyo Games. He’ll be replaced by Patrick Reed.

DeChambeau, last year’s U.S. Open champion, becomes the highest-profile athlete to test positive for the virus. He said he was “deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA.”

Reed was scheduled to undergo testing Sunday and Monday to clear himself to compete in Tokyo. The the first round at the Kasumigaseki Country Club is set for Thursday.

Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, is now the only two-time Olympian in the sport, which was reintroduced to the program in 2016.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

