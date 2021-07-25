Advertisement

Five homers help Braves power past Phillies, 15-3

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) connects on a solo-home run in the sixth inning of a...
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) connects on a solo-home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(AP) - Freddie Freeman, Abraham Almonte, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Joc Peterson homered to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 15-3 rout of the Philadelphia Phillies.

That moves the Braves back into a tie with Philadelphia for second place in the National League East.

The Braves chased struggling Phillies starter Vince Velasquez after 2 1/3 innings and six earned runs. Andrew McCutchen went 3 for 4 with a run scored for the Phillies.

