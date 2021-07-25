Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday is expected to finish the weekend the same way Saturday started it with plenty of sunshine, seasonably hot temperatures, and mainly dry conditions. After another mostly dry day Monday, thunderstorms return to the forecast Tuesday into Wednesday as a front moves into the Southeast. Drier conditions and above average temperatures in the upper 90s are expected as that front dissipates Thursday and Friday.

Sunday - Mostly sunny and humid with highs in the lower 90s and feels like temperatures near 100 degrees. Winds will be from the southeast at 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday night - Mainly clear skies with lows in the lower 70s and calm winds.

Typical steamy July conditions continue Monday with highs in the mid 90s and a slightly better chance for an isolated late day thunderstorm. Storm chances continue to increase later in the day Tuesday into Wednesday, as a frontal system and possibly tropical moisture encroach on the area. A bit of a heat wave is on tap by week's end with high pressure building overhead that could bring some of the hottest weather of the summer thus far. Keep it here for the latest.