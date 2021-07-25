Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This afternoon temperatures were able to reach the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a chance for an isolated shower or two this evening but most locations will end up stay dry.

Smoke from the western wildfires is still hanging around the CSRA with the highest concentration still higher up in the atmosphere. With minimal effects felt at ground level the Moon rise this evening should still look very cool with the Moon have an orange or red tint as it rises right around 10 PM in the ESE sky. You can also see Jupiter and Saturn with the Moon rise and Mars and Venus in the Western sky just after sunset.

Temperatures by morning will fall in the low 70s then we’ll be back to the mid 90s for Monday afternoon with the slight chance for a few scattered showers and storms. The chances for rain will pick back up again Tuesday and Tuesday evening as a surface trough moves into the region.

Invest 90-L now has a greater chance at influencing our weather through the day on Tuesday. It has a 50% chance at becoming our next named storm and could become a tropical depression tonight or through the day tomorrow. Models have come into better agreement on the track of this storm, with the general trend focusing on northern portions of Florida or southern Georgia. Even if the storm take that more northerly track the overall impacts for us should be minimal with scattered thunderstorms of which some could drop 0.5″ - 1″ of rainfall. The weather prediction center has a marginal risk for flash flooding for all of the CSRA Tuesday so still something to watch over the next few days.

Once that system moves through the region we’ll see the return of summer temperatures with highs in the upper 90s to 100° possible and heat index values above 100°. Thursday and Friday will definitely be days where you want to drink plenty of water and find some shade if you’re gonna be outside. Rain chances will stay low both Thursday and Friday but look to increase by next weekend, keep it here for the latest.

