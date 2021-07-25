Advertisement

Columbia County deputies looking for missing 15-year-old boy.

steven mace
steven mace(steven mace)
By William Rioux
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.

In a Facebook post, the department says they have deputies in the Highgrove subdivision looking for 15-year-old Steven Mace. The Sheriff’s Office says he is considered a runaway and is developmentally disabled.

Mace has black hair with brown eyes and was last seen leaving his residence wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, and a white beanie around 11 p.m. last night.

If you have any information please call 706-541-2800 or 911.




