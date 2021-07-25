Bacteria levels at Betty’s Branch go down after weeks of high readings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - E. Coli levels at Betty’s Branch Boat Ramp in Evans have gone down after weeks of high readings.

On Thursday, the Savannah Riverkeeper issued a third water quality alert in a row for Betty’s Branch after results showed E. Coli levels “too high to count.”

Because of this, the Riverkeeper wanted to get a better understanding of what’s going on. That’s why they did seven new tests in different areas of the Branch.

“The reason that we went out and did the sampling this time was to make sure in fact that it was stormwater, or there’s a point source,” said Tonya Bonitatibus, executive director at the Savannah Riverkeeper.

Those test results showed that E. Coli levels in Betty’s Branch have gone down significantly. They’re now below the threshold for an alert.

That’s good news for people at Betty’s Branch, because that means there’s no point source in the water causing this. The Riverkeeper thinks E. Coli levels were higher because of rain.

“We need to be mindful, that after a big rainfall event, you need to give it 24 hours before you’re going out, these are not static systems, we do not pour chlorine into the river,” said Bonitatibus.

The Riverkeeper says it’s important to continue doing these tests because they can find and solve issues with water in our area.

You can find a link to weekly test results here: https://www.savannahriverkeeper.org/swimguide

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.