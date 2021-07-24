Advertisement

US rebounds from opening loss with 6-1 win over New Zealand

United States' Rose Lavelle, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during a women's soccer...
United States' Rose Lavelle, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during a women's soccer match against New Zealand at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)(Martin Mejia | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(AP) - The Americans rebounded from their opening loss to Sweden with a 6-1 rout of New Zealand in front of the First Lady in the women’s soccer tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jill Biden arrived with the United States up 2-0 at the break and watched the team put the game away in the second half at Saitama Stadium.

The United States was stunned by Sweden 3-0 in the team’s opening match at the Tokyo Games.

