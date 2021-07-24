Advertisement

US men get off to fast start in volleyball

The Olympic cauldron gets lit at Yume no Ohashi bridge after the opening ceremony at the 2020...
The Olympic cauldron gets lit at Yume no Ohashi bridge after the opening ceremony at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Robert Carr/Pool Photo via AP)(Robert Carr | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - After a long wait to get on the court, the U.S. men’s volleyball team made quick work of France in its Olympic opener.

The U.S. didn’t take the court until 11 p.m. local time in the final match of the opening day of pool play but set the tone early by scoring the first five points of the match. The Americans won the match 25-18, 25-18, 25-22, as they try to build on their bronze medal performance in 2016.

The other winners in the opening day of men’s competition were defending champion Brazil, Italy, the Russians, Japan and Iran.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Kibosh
87 locals charged in biggest gang bust in state history
Shooting at North Augusta Gardens Apartments
2 brothers killed in Aiken County just a day apart
Operation Kibosh
Dozens captured here in Georgia’s biggest gang bust ever
(Source: WAFB)
Inmate dies in Aiken County jail; SLED and coroner investigating
magnifying glass
‘Suspicious death’: Decaying body found on Augusta porch

Latest News

Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
China’s Yang takes first gold at uneasy Tokyo Olympics
Sam Darnold throwing in week one of the Carolina Panthers OTA
Darnold under spotlight as Panthers enter Year 2 under Rhule
Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts, center, runs drills during an NFL football rookie minicamp on...
Falcons’ Smith faces difficult rebuilding task in first camp
United States' Rose Lavelle, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during a women's soccer...
US rebounds from opening loss with 6-1 win over New Zealand