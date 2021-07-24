US 3-0 in softball

(AP) - Cat Osterman pitched shutout ball for the second time in four days, Ali Aguilar hit a tiebreaking, two-run single and the top-ranked United States beat No. 5 Mexico 2-0 at the Olympic softball tournament.

The U.S. pitched its third straight one-hitter and has not allowed a run while improving to 3-0 in softball’s return to the Olympics for the first time since 2008. But the Americans are getting just enough offense with five runs.

Osterman pitched six innings for her second win and Monica Abbott got her second save to go with a win.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.