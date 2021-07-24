Advertisement

Head-on crash kills 93-year-old Aiken County man

SCHP
SCHP(Live 5/File)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 93-year-old Windsor man died Saturday after a head-on crash on Charleston Highway, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said.

The crash occurred Friday at 2:10 p.m. in the 4000 block of Charleston Highway near Cedar Branch Road.

The driver of a 2008 Kia mini-van was traveling east when he tried to make a left turn into a private drive and turned into the path of a westbound 2018 Infiniti, causing the vehicles to hit head-on.

MORE | Neighbors react to 2 brothers killed in separate Aiken County shootings

The driver of the Kia, who has been identified as Edgar Kitchens, 93, of Windsor, was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead Saturday from his injuries.

Sheila Williams, 54, the driver of the Infiniti, was taken to a hospital.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Toxicology analysis are pending.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at North Augusta Gardens Apartments
2 brothers killed in Aiken County just a day apart
Operation Kibosh
87 locals charged in biggest gang bust in state history
Operation Kibosh
Dozens captured here in Georgia’s biggest gang bust ever
(Source: WAFB)
Inmate dies in Aiken County jail; SLED and coroner investigating
Dr. Brytney Cobia says she is admitting young, healthy people to the hospital with very serious...
Patients beg for COVID-19 vaccine just before intubation, doctor says

Latest News

AU Health reinstates mask policy to prevent another COVID surge
AU Health reinstates mask policy to prevent another COVID surge
AU Health reinstates mask policy to prevent another COVID surge
AU Health reinstates mask policy
From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson
Day 4: Trial of UofSC student Samantha Josephson’s accused killer
Healthcare experts warn COVID-19 could become a constant presence like the flu