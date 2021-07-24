Advertisement

Gov. advises vaccine-reluctant to talk to doctors, friends

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s governor said while getting the COVID-19 vaccine was the right decision for him, other people reluctant to get the shot need to talk to friends, pastors and doctors and decide if it is best for them.

McMaster’s comments Thursday came as statistics show both good news and bad news with the pandemic.

The average number of new COVID-19 cases has doubled in the past two weeks to about 410 cases a day and the rate shows no sign of slowing down.

But health officials also announced Thursday that at least half of people in the state eligible for the vaccine have received at least one dose.

