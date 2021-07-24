Falcons’ Smith faces difficult rebuilding task in first camp

(AP) - New Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith is taking a long to-do list into his first training camp. He’s looking to develop new starters at running back and center while almost totally revamping the secondary.

First-round draft pick Kyle Pitts must be watched carefully as he is expected to win a starting job. Finally, a new backup for 36-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan must be found. The Falcons are coming off a 4-12 season.

The offseason trade of wide receiver Julio Jones to Tennessee for draft picks helped to define the team’s commitment to rebuilding under Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot.

