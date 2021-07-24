Dutch beat US in men’s beach volleyball

(AP) - U.S. beach volleyball player Phil Dalhausser has had a rough start to the Tokyo Games.

The four-time Olympian and 2008 gold medalist has been in modified quarantine because he is considered a close contact of another player who withdrew after testing positive for COVID-19.

Dalhausser sat near Taylor Crabb on a flight from Los Angeles to San Francisco before heading over to Japan. Dalhausser and teammate Nick Lucena lost to defending bronze medalists Robert Meeuwsen and Alexander Brouwer of the Netherlands.

The Americans had practiced together only twice from the time they arrived in Tokyo until their opening match today.

