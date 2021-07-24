Advertisement

Darnold under spotlight as Panthers enter Year 2 under Rhule

Sam Darnold throwing in week one of the Carolina Panthers OTA
Sam Darnold throwing in week one of the Carolina Panthers OTA(WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(AP) - All eyes will be on quarterback Sam Darnold as the Carolina Panthers open training camp on July 27 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The Jets castoff will look to get his career on track after going 13-25 in three seasons in New York.

Darnold is essentially getting a two-year tryout with Carolina to claim its franchise QB spot that has gone unfilled since the departure of Cam Newton. Darnold has plenty to work with on offense, including running back Christian McCaffrey, 1,000-yard wide receivers D.J.

Moore and Robby Anderson and new tight end Dan Arnold. Rhule has gone out of the way not to put too much on Darnold.

