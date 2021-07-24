Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We can expect typical July weather for the weekend, and you have lived in Georgia-Carolina for more than 30 minutes, you know that means plenty of heat and humidity. Dry weather can be expected for through the weekend as well, then storms return for the last week of July.

For Saturday, expect mostly sunny skies with less than a 10 percent chance of a brief pop up storm in one or two spots. Temperatures will be about where you would expect in Georgia and South Carolina this time of year with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds will be from the southeast at 4 to 8 mph.

Saturday night, we can expect mainly clear and muggy conditions with lows in the lower 70s with calm winds.

Sunday will cap off the weekend on a mainly dry note as well with seasonably hot and humid conditions. Highs will reach into the lower to middle 90s with a light southeast wind.

Typical steamy July conditions continue Monday with highs in the mid 90s with a slightly better chance for an isolated late day thunderstorm. Storm chances begin to increase again next week, especially by Tuesday and Wednesday, as a frontal system and possibly tropical moisture encroach on the area. Keep it here for updates.

