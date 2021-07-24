Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Chris Still

Mainly dry, but seasonably hot this weekend
By Chris Still
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We can expect typical July weather for the weekend, and you have lived in Georgia-Carolina for more than 30 minutes, you know that means plenty of heat and humidity. Dry weather can be expected for through the weekend as well, then storms return for the last week of July.

For Saturday, expect mostly sunny skies with less than a 10 percent chance of a brief pop up storm in one or two spots. Temperatures will be about where you would expect in Georgia and South Carolina this time of year with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds will be from the southeast at 4 to 8 mph.

Saturday night, we can expect mainly clear and muggy conditions with lows in the lower 70s with calm winds.

Sunday will cap off the weekend on a mainly dry note as well with seasonably hot and humid conditions. Highs will reach into the lower to middle 90s with a light southeast wind.

Typical steamy July conditions continue Monday with highs in the mid 90s with a slightly better chance for an isolated late day thunderstorm. Storm chances begin to increase again next week, especially by Tuesday and Wednesday, as a frontal system and possibly tropical moisture encroach on the area. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at North Augusta Gardens Apartments
2 brothers killed in Aiken County just a day apart
Operation Kibosh
87 locals charged in biggest gang bust in state history
Operation Kibosh
Dozens captured here in Georgia’s biggest gang bust ever
(Source: WAFB)
Inmate dies in Aiken County jail; SLED and coroner investigating
Dr. Brytney Cobia says she is admitting young, healthy people to the hospital with very serious...
Patients beg for COVID-19 vaccine just before intubation, doctor says

Latest News

Rain chances look lower this weekend. Keep your outdoor plans!
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
PM Storm, Hot and Humid
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Storms possible Friday, Drier weekend
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
This is up 1,850 feet from WITN's tower in Grifton, N.C., on July 22, 2021.
Wind blows haze from western fires all the way to the East Coast