Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most of the shower activity was able to stay away from us this afternoon with mostly sunny but hazy skies. Temperatures were able to reach the low to mid 90s with heat index values mainly below 100°. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out this evening but most locations look to stay dry.

Tonight’s temperatures will fall back to near 70° with mostly clear skies. Most of the wildfire smoke will be west of the region tomorrow and we’ll continue to see improving conditions by Sunday evening.

Sunday will cap off the weekend on a mainly dry note as well with seasonably hot and humid conditions. Highs will reach into the lower to middle 90s with a light southeast wind.

Typical steamy July conditions continue Monday with highs in the mid 90s with a slightly better chance for an isolated late day thunderstorm. Storm chances begin to increase again next week, especially by Tuesday and Wednesday, as a frontal system and possibly tropical moisture encroach on the area. The latest from the National Hurricane Center has a 60% chance of development over the next 2-5 days. Models are every split on the future track of Invest 90L so we’ll be keeping an eye on it over the next several days. Keep it here for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.