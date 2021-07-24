City leaders discuss the future of Augusta at community breakfast

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Commissioner Bobby Williams hosted District 5′s first community breakfast since the pandemic. School board members, commission members, city leaders, and state legislators were all in attendance.

From back-to-school, to redistricting, to economic development, very few local hot-button topics were left unturned.

Education

With the first day of school right around the corner, Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw spoke about how the Richmond County School District plans to hit the ground running.

Dr. Bradshaw reminded parents that all students will be face-to-face, with exception of students who have opted for eSchool, the district’s online learning program open to 6th through 12th graders. The district says 309 students so far have confirmed they would like to move forward with being in the program this school year.

Dr. Bradshaw says he is awaiting a meeting with DPH to firm up plan on the mask policy for next year, particularly whether grades K through 5 will be required to wear masks.

“I’ve already informed our elementary principals: prepare to mandate masks on the first day of school. Prepare. We’re waiting to have a meeting with our local department of health to receive more guidance,” said Dr. Bradshaw.

The district says they also have an entire task force dedicated to contact tracing when school returns.

American Rescue Plan

City Administrator Odie Donald took to the floor to talk about the sum $82 million Augusta was awarded in American Rescue Plan funds. He says the CSRA as a whole has received roughly $1 billion.

With so much money funneling into the city, city leaders say they’re working on proposals on where to use it all. Donald says one proposal in the works would waive the outstanding late fees people have on their water bills.

He says the city will also host one of four open comment meetings on August 30th. At the meetings, people will be able to tell officials what city services are most important to them, and how they want their taxpayer dollars spent in the next budget.

Voting

A representative with The People’s Agenda was in attendance, trying to spread awareness on the sum 100,000 Georgia voters who will be purged from the voting rolls.

Representative Henry Howard also spoke about the upcoming redistricting process. Lawmakers will soon be using census data to redraw district lines across Georgia. A public comment meeting was scheduled for July 7, but was cancelled due to tropical storm Elsa.

Senator Harold Jones, who is a member of the Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee, says Augusta’s meeting has not yet been rescheduled. Representative Howard, however, reminded attendees that they can submit public comments online here.

South Augusta Development

There’s new developments ahead for people living in South Augusta, according to Tax Commissioner Steven Kendrick.

Kendrick says they’re working to bring more sit-down restaurants and grocery stores to the area, and are in discussions with one steakhouse. He says the city is working to identify the best amount of tax incentives to bring businesses like that into town.

He also says there’s a manufacturing company coming to the area, and it’s set to bring 100 jobs with it. The name and location of the business is under wraps now, but he expects a release to go out Tuesday with more details.

As for community breakfasts in the future, Commissioner Bobby Williams says the meetings will be held quarterly.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.