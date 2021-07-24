Advertisement

China’s Yang takes first gold at uneasy Tokyo Olympics

Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(AP) - Hardly half a day passed before politics, the pandemic and blistering heat impacted events across the Tokyo Olympics. China’s Yang Qian, at least, stayed right on target.

Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina of Russia to win the first gold medal of the Tokyo Games in the women’s 10-meter air rifle Saturday. Her last shot was her worst of the finals but still rallied her past Galashina with an Olympic-record score of 251.8. Switzerland’s Nina Christen took bronze.

Galashina led Yang by 0.2 points when they fired almost simultaneously on their last shots. The limited crowd at Asaka Shooting Range let out gasps as the scores posted a split second later.

