Adam Hadwin, Ryan Armour shoot 65s to share 3M Open lead

(Source: Facebook/3M Open)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(AP) - Adam Hadwin missed the weekend cuts in his last three tournaments, continuing a disappointing stretch as he dropped to 120th in the FedEx Cup standings. The 33-year-old Canadian has put himself in position to get back in contention for the playoffs with a strong run at the 3M Open.

Hadwin shot a 6-under 65 on Friday for a share of the lead with Ryan Armour at 10-under 132. Armour shot 65.

Hadwin and Armour were two of few players in the afternoon to go low as wind started to play a role following a hot and humid morning with heat indexes reaching 100 degrees.

Bo Hoag, Chez Reavie, Jhonatton Vegas and Roger Sloan were a shot back. All four played in the morning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

