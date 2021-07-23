AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A raid on a Burke County home led to a man’s arrest n child port charges, deputies said.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when officers with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Keys Lane.

Following up on a tip provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, officers conducted an investigation that revealed multiple files containing child pornographic images and videos had been uploaded from the residence, according to the sheriff’s agency.

With the assistance of the GBI, more than 40 devices were scanned and/or seized as evidence pertaining to the case, according to the sheriff’s agency.

John Joseph Engel, 42, was taken into custody without incident and charged with five counts of possessing child pornography, authorities reports.

Engel was booked into Burke County jail.

