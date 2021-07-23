Advertisement

Shooting at North Augusta Gardens Apartments

Shooting at North Augusta Gardens Apartments
(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was a reported shooting at North Augusta Gardens Apartments tonight. There is one gunshot victim and they have been taken away by ambulance.

According to North Augusta Department of Public Safety, the call came in at 9:39 p.m.

There are no injuries reported at this time. We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene that will provide updates.

