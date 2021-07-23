Neighbors react to 2 brothers killed in separate Aiken County shootings

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are new developments in two of the deadly shootings in Aiken County this week. Today we confirmed two of the victims shot and killed in separate shootings are related. The latest shooting happened just last night at the North Augusta Gardens Apartments. The other happened just the night before on Wednesday at a home in New Ellenton.

One man was killed in each of the incidents. And now we know the two victims were brothers. Today we spent the day digging for more details and talking to people who live near where those shootings happened.

Details are still limited. The North Augusta Department of Public Safety hasn’t identified a suspect yet. I talked to some people who were here when it happened and they’re sad something like this could happen where they live.

“Whoever’s doing the shooting, doesn’t really care about the children out here, ‘cause there be children running around here all the time,” said a neighbor.

One resident who wanted to stay anonymous says a lot of children live in North Augusta Gardens. And she’s sad they had to witness this.

“Whatever they had going on with him, they should’ve left it where it was. Why bring it out here? Why bring it out here? And it was not just him around, there’s other children around,” said

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety says it happened at about 9:40 last night. 25-year-old Stashaun Judge was shot once in the abdomen. EMS took him to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead just before midnight. This happened just a day after his brother Stacey was killed in New Ellenton.

“It’s sad. It’s very sad for two brothers to be taken out with a gun,” said a neighbor.

We still don’t know who did this but residents here are tired of the violence.

“They’re coming from somewhere else, and what we need to do is all reach out and use our voices to tell these people that violence is not the solution,” said a neighbor.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety continues to investigate this. If you have any information they ask you to contact them immediately.

