Man arrested in armed robbery of Burke County liquor store

Jaquavious Jaquan Brown
Jaquavious Jaquan Brown(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was arrested after the armed robbery of a business and a standoff, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.

The robbery was reported just after 6 p.m. July 14 at Mobley’s Package Shop, 10013 Highway 23 South.

Deputies said the robber entered the business brandishing a firearm and demanded money from the register. He then fled on foot southward on Highway 23.

MORE | Victim ID’d in Waynesboro slaying; man arrested for questioning

Deputies said they were able to track him to an address in the 10000 block of Highway 23 South.

The suspect, later identified as Jaquavious Jaquan Brown, 21, was inside the residence and refused to come out when he was seen through a window, according to authorities.

After about an hour of negotiations, Brown exited the residence and was taken into custody, deputies said.

Brown was taken to Burke County jail on charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, deputies said.

The stolen money has been recovered and returned to the business.

