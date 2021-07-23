Lead defendant sentenced in major Richmond County drug conspiracy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the sentencing of the lead defendant, the prosecution of a major Richmond County drug trafficking conspiracy has resulted in convictions of all eight defendants – including a man and two sons.

Terrance Quain Freeman, 50, of Augusta, was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine and marijuana, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Freeman to pay a fine of $2,500 and serve four years of supervised release after completion of his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

The 2019 indictments were the result of a two-year investigation by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

They identified Freeman as the leader of a drug trafficking conspiracy in the Augusta area.

Mario Hubbard, 45, of Atlanta, was found to be Freeman’s source of supply for cocaine. The conspiracy involved the sale of kilograms of cocaine, as well as amounts of crack cocaine marijuana.

During the investigation of Operation Snowfall – so named because of the large quantities of powder cocaine involved – DEA agents and sheriff’s office investigators seized more than $500,000 in cash, more than 2 kilos of cocaine, 32 grams of crack cocaine and more than 9 pounds of marijuana, along with eight firearms.

Hubbard previously pleaded guilty to an information charging him with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine and marijuana, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The plea subjects Hubbard to a statutory sentence of up to 40 years in prison, and he has agreed to the forfeiture of a residence in Smyrna alleged to have been purchased with drug trafficking proceeds.

Six other defendants previously pled guilty in the investigation, including:

Timothy Jeremy Myers, 33, of Augusta, sentenced to 96 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a fine of $1,500 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine and marijuana.

Timothy Dale Reid, 53, of Augusta, awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine and marijuana. Reid is a half-brother of Terrance Freeman.

Willie Antonio Bass, 37, of Augusta, sentenced to 48 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a fine of $1,500 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Tyquain Freeman, 29, of Augusta, sentenced to 70 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a fine of $1,500 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with Intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine and marijuana. He is a son of Terrance Freeman.

Christopher Chin, 36, of Augusta, sentenced to 151 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a fine of $1,500 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana.

Quieaton Freeman, 22, of Augusta, awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of firearms by an illegal drug user. He is a son of Terrance Freeman.

More than a dozen other defendants faced state charges in the investigation.

