Advertisement

Kayakers rescue fawn found swimming in Lake Superior

By Alissa Pietila and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - A fawn was helped back to shore after a rescue by a group kayaking along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on Wednesday.

WLUC reports the group of kayakers was paddling with their Uncle Duckies Paddling Michigan guide, Cole, when they came upon the swimming whitetail deer in Lake Superior.

Video provided by Danyelle Parris shows the group spending quite a bit of time trying to reign in the fawn, who appears to be a strong swimmer, even in the Lake Superior waves.

Thankfully, one of the kayakers, Sydney Scherer, was able to grab the fawn and bring it aboard her kayak.

The group paddled closer to shore, before Scherer let the fawn down into the shallow water to safety.

Parris originally shared the video on TikTok.

Copyright 2021 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
CSRA crime spike: Shootings claim three lives in two days
Jeremy Glenn Nobles
Suspect identified in deadly shooting outside North Augusta
Shondell Alfonzo Green
How dad’s slaying, son’s murder case are linked
Arrested again, tonight a local pool contractor at the center of an I-Team investigation is in...
I-TEAM: Aiken County contractor arrested again for reports of unfinished pools
Amazon fulfillment center coming to Marshall County
Local Amazon center looking to hire hundreds starting next week

Latest News

A stage wall collapses one day before a major music festival in Miami.
Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida
Keeping You Safe: How to spot a fake police officer
SC Gov. signs law requiring suicide prevention on student IDs
S.C. Gov. signs law requiring suicide prevention on student IDs
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a...
Dems renew questions about FBI background check of Kavanaugh