Jurors convict former Georgia insurance chief in $2.5M fraud

ATLANTA (AP) — A jury has convicted Georgia’s suspended insurance commissioner of all 37 charges against him at his trial.

Jurors returned guilty verdicts Thursday against Jim Beck on wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering and tax fraud charges.

He faces a substantial prison term at sentencing in October. Beck was indicted months after taking office in 2019.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Beck ran a scheme to embezzle more than $2.5 million from the Georgia Underwriting Association.

Beck managed the state-chartered private insurer of last resort for years before being elected.

State law says Beck is automatically removed from office on conviction.

A judge ordered Beck confined to his home until sentencing.

Also in the news ...

Investigators say the director of an organization that feeds poor children during the summer in coastal Georgia stole from the state by saying she provided meals that were never made. Court documents show Dawn Eggleston , the CEO of Our Daily Bread, Inc., was indicted on two charges this month in Camden County. The State Inspector General’s Office says investigators were called after the state agency responsible for the summer meals suspected Eggleston was lying about how many meals were served throughout south Georgia. Investigators say later that year Eggleston asked the state to pay her $831,000 for meals, some of which were never provided.

