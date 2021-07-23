Advertisement

Inmate dies in Aiken County jail; SLED and coroner investigating

(Source: WAFB)
(Source: WAFB)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are investigating an inmate death at the Aiken County jail.

The inmate was found dead a few minutes before 5 a.m. today, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency has called in South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office to conduct the investigation.

The inmate’s identity is being withheld until the coroner can make the appropriate next of kin notifications as part of their investigation.

There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances regarding the inmate’s death, the sheriff’s agency said.

