Advertisement

Engineer: Avenue next to collapsed Florida condo could fail

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — An engineer hired to help figure out why a South Florida condominium collapsed last month is warning officials that it still might not be safe enough to reopen the avenue out front.

Structural engineer Allyn Kilsheimer warned officials in a letter on Thursday that Collins Avenue could crumble.

All that remains of the Champlain building are the walls of the underground parking garage around a hollowed-out foundation.

Kilsheimer says that traffic could cause the nearby wall to fail and parts of the street to collapse. Miami-Dade officials say they’ll shore up the walls before fully opening the main thoroughfare for beachfront cities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shondell Alfonzo Green
How dad’s slaying, son’s murder case are linked
magnifying glass
‘Suspicious death’: Decaying body found on Augusta porch
Bobby J. Turner
Victim ID’d in Waynesboro slaying; man arrested for questioning
Shooting at North Augusta Gardens Apartments
Graniteville man slain in North Augusta shooting
Amazon fulfillment center coming to Marshall County
Local Amazon center looking to hire hundreds starting next week

Latest News

Crews pour concrete on July 20, 2021, on one span of the Interstate 20 Augusta Canal bridge.
Roadway roundup: I-20 lane closure will affect drivers tonight
Masks
Atlanta schools to require masks for all students, staff
Jim Beck (Source: WALB)
Jurors convict former Georgia insurance chief in $2.5M fraud
Augusta utlities
Residents see water bill skyrocket, Augusta Utilities addresses complaints