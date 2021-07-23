Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Looking dry this weekend with slightly lower humidity.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stray shower or storm is possible through sunset, but most of the CSRA should remain dry for the rest of the day into tonight. Skies overnight will be mostly clear with light winds. Temperatures will be dropping to near 70 by early Saturday morning.

The weekend forecast is looking mostly dry, but we will be staying hot. Morning lows early Saturday will be near 70. We are expecting mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Saturday. Keep your outdoor plans! Stay hydrated and wear sun protection. The UV will very high Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures Saturday afternoon will be in the mid 90s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Rain chances remain slim on Sunday with morning lows in the upper 60s and afternoon highs in the mid 90s. Most of the CSRA looks dry during the day. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Monday is looking steamy with highs in the mid 90s and the chance for isolated storms in the afternoon. Storm chances begin to increase again next week, especially by Tuesday and Wednesday. Keep it here for updates.

