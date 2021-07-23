Columbia County swears in new district attorney on day two of new court system

COLUMBIA COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County now has its own district attorney. Today was the swearing-in ceremony of Bobby Christine. He takes over on day two of the county’s own court system. Today we talked to Christine about the future of Columbia County’s court system.

The split became official yesterday. But today Bobby Christine officially became the new DA. He says throughout this whole process collaboration between him and Augusta DA Jared Williams is what’s made things go smoothly and that’s also what will keep it smooth.

A new judicial circuit now has a new DA.

“I’m excited to get started it’s an awesome responsibility...,” said Christine.

After signing the bill allowing Columbia County’s split from the Augusta judicial circuit governor Kemp appointed former U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine as district attorney. Today he was sworn into office.

“We’re building our staff. It’s like being in an airplane in flight but you you’re still building the wings, we’re working on this craft as we fly,” said Christine.

As the circuit’s plane takes flight the first task is handling around 1,000 case files handed over from Richmond County.

When the pandemic hit more than 24,000 case files were put on hold in the Augusta circuit. But as courtroom doors opened again judges made way through the cases. The split will divide those files between the now two circuits.

“I will tell you that I don’t think the backlog is overwhelming and again with these aggressive, judges, we’re gonna have a lot of court and we’re gonna get after it,” said Christine.

With the collaboration from Augusta’s DA Jared Williams and former Augusta DA Natalie Paine joining his staff as the chief assistant DA. Christine says he’s not starting from zero.

What would you say your main priorities are?

“Justice for the accused. If you do justice for the accused. Everything else falls into place,” said Christine.

So what does this split mean to you? Since three judges are hopping over to Columbia County they have to divide up the caseloads. So if you have a pending case it means that the judge presiding over your case could change.

Court cases won’t pick up in the new circuit right away. Next week all the judges will be out of town for a recertification conference. But after they return you should expect Columbia County’s new circuit to be active.

